Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $75.55. 41,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,618. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

