Rise Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 167.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Shell by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $3,105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 60.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,567,000 after purchasing an additional 742,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,725. The firm has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. TD Securities raised their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.