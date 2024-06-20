Rise Advisors LLC Buys 159 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LYV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.37. The company had a trading volume of 49,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.