Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 8,964 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 373.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,235,000 after purchasing an additional 534,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,015,000 after acquiring an additional 777,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

