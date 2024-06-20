Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1,370.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $101,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CELH stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 380,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

