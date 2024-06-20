Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Insider Corey Neil Riley Sells 2,500 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,332.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $573.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riley Exploration Permian

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.