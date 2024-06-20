Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 8,953 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 1.87% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000.

NYSEARCA PYLD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 128,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

