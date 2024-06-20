Reviewing Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ – Get Free Report) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cal Dive International and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A ProFrac -5.35% -1.00% -0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cal Dive International and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 2 2 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ProFrac has a consensus price target of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 60.26%.

12.8% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cal Dive International has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProFrac has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cal Dive International and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ProFrac $2.35 billion 0.50 -$97.70 million ($0.93) -7.97

Cal Dive International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

