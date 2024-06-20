Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.59 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $110.59 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,925.09 or 1.00180866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012455 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00078938 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11109628 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,817,383.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

