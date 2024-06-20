Renaissance Capital LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Confluent accounts for 2.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,046,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,145,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,833,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $139,726.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 623,555 shares of company stock worth $17,893,039. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFLT traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,104. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

