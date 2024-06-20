Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives $192.00 Average PT from Analysts

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
RRX opened at $142.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day moving average is $154.18. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $183.85.
Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.67%.
Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.
