RB Global (TSE:RBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.12

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$112.12 and last traded at C$111.61, with a volume of 93466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.37.

RB Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5137047 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.488 dividend. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Baron Concors acquired 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$75.05 per share, with a total value of C$992,911.50. In other RB Global news, Senior Officer Baron Concors purchased 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$75.05 per share, with a total value of C$992,911.50. Also, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$75,690.86. Insiders have sold a total of 13,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.