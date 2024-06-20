Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.79. 17,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 664,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 102.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 42.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Prothena by 14.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Prothena by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,461,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

