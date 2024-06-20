Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $113.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.67.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 263.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE POST opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05. Post has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.63.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
