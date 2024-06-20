PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $470,007.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $470,007.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $905,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,777. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.