Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,085 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 4.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,459 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after buying an additional 1,026,274 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,944. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 100.36%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

