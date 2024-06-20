Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.6% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.3 %

ORCL stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,886,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $392.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

