Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 964,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 582,652 shares.The stock last traded at $25.55 and had previously closed at $25.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $6,522,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $41,360,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $3,115,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

