NYM 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.48 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. NYM has a market capitalization of $105.34 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NYM has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,586,924 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 792,586,924.180325 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.13372367 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,597,152.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

