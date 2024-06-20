NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1.9%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.76 and last traded at $138.15. 146,852,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 485,073,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,417,870 shares of company stock worth $263,658,838 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,023,000. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $25,395,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

