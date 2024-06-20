NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after purchasing an additional 674,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.52.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,712,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,083. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.17. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

