NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 5%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 491,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,290,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

NextDecade Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.64). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NextDecade by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NextDecade by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NextDecade by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

