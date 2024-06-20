Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. It offers Xadago (safinamide), a chemical entity for the treatment of Parkinson's in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea.

