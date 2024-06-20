New Hampshire Trust Sells 146 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.48. The stock had a trading volume of 229,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.81. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

