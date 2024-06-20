New Hampshire Trust Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

New Hampshire Trust cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after buying an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,235,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after buying an additional 221,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 419,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after buying an additional 159,596 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,407. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

