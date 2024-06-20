New Hampshire Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $17.12 on Thursday, reaching $302.47. 5,333,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.67. The firm has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.01). Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

