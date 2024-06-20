New Hampshire Trust Buys 193 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

