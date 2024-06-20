Needham & Company LLC Raises Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $20.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.15.

Zeta Global Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Bwcp LP grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,699,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 417,934 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,141,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

