NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,431,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 1,679,353 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $8.04.
NatWest Group Stock Up 3.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NatWest Group
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
