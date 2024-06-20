Morgan Stanley Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $114.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.52.

NYSE NKE opened at $94.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

