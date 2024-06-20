Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.54. 1,488,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,200,344. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

