Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.16% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of XVV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.17. 16,301 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $267.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

