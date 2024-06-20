Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDP. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 122,695 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock remained flat at $25.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 313,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,001. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.