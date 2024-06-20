Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,852,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,379,000 after purchasing an additional 397,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $10,875,654. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.63. 2,771,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,714. The company has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.74 and a 200-day moving average of $200.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

