Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $875,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,053,424 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,473,000 after acquiring an additional 307,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $523.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,471. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.