Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.