Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,029,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,770 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after acquiring an additional 189,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,593,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 200,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. 3,159,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,593. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

