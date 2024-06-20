Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 288.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,089,000 after purchasing an additional 626,474 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,330,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,003,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,166,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.54. 833,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,540. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

