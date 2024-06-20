Michael Secora Sells 15,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,243,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,121.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Secora sold 23,124 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $175,279.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after acquiring an additional 349,554 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,041,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,023 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

