Melia Wealth LLC Buys 36,325 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Melia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital makes up approximately 7.2% of Melia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Melia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Hercules Capital worth $12,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $19.81. 765,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,910. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.01.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

