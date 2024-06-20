Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Medifast were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after buying an additional 113,734 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Medifast by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Medifast Price Performance

NYSE:MED traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,705. The stock has a market cap of $214.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $109.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medifast

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.