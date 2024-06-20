Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,992,709,000 after acquiring an additional 729,984 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,446,000 after buying an additional 241,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

