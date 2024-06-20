Mather Group LLC. Sells 668 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,292,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $118.89. The company had a trading volume of 498,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.