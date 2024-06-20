Mather Group LLC. Sells 506 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,347,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $298.72 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $298.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.24 and its 200 day moving average is $276.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

