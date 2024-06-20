Mather Group LLC. Sells 37,480 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,480 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.73% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $62,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. 702,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,779. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.