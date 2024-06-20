Mather Group LLC. Sells 246 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $1,332,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth $1,579,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 53.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $182.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.38. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $262.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.