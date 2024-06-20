Mather Group LLC. Sells 228 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at AON
In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AON Price Performance
AON opened at $297.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.
AON Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.
About AON
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
