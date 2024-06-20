Mather Group LLC. Sells 228 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $297.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.