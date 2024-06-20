Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $180,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $162.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,159. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

