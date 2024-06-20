Mather Group LLC. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.09 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

