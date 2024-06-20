Mather Group LLC. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $180,918,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $92,872,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 948,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after buying an additional 466,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE RRX opened at $142.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.18. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

